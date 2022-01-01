Go
Popular Items

~PRETZEL BITES~$9.00
Salt, cracked black pepper & spicy beer cheese
~3 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE~$12.00
Three cheese blend, ritz cracker crumble
~CORNMEAL FRIED COD SANDWICH~$17.00
Cornmeal fried cod, pickled jalapeno & cabbage slaw, creole aioli, potato bun & fries
~FALAFEL~$15.00
Homemade falafel, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, basil, pickled red onions, roasted garlic hummus, tzatziki, pita & fries
~CAROLINA GOLD RICE BOWL~$15.00
Kale, black eye peas, marinated green beans, charred peppers, fried corn, peanuts, citrus & spicy buttermilk dressing
~SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS~$20.00
12 smoked Wings with Pineapple IPA hot sauce & choice of ranch or blue cheese dip
~CASCADE LAKES BURGER~$16.00
Special sauce, beer cheese, bacon jam, shredded lettuce, b&b pickles & fries
~PHILLY CHEESE STEAK~$17.00
Sliced sirloin, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, choice of cheese, potato hoagie & fries
~COBB~$16.00
Mixed lettuce, preserved tomato, egg, toasted pecans, bacon, blue cheese crumble, grilled chicken, avocado dressing
~FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH~$16.00
Kimchee pimento cheese, b&b pickles, spiced garlic mayo, shredded lettuce & fries

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100, Bend OR 97702

Directions

