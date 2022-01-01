Cascade Locks restaurants you'll love
Gorges Beer Co - Cascade Locks
Gorges Beer Co - Cascade Locks
390 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks
|Popular items
|Farro Salad
|$11.00
radish, peas, frisee, green goddess vinaigrette- Vegetarian
|Smash Burger
|$17.00
6oz Smash burger with fries! Angus Chuck hand-formed patty with swiss cheese, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and pickles, with mama lil's aioli
|Charcuterie
|$14.00
duck pate, brie, mustard, pickles, toasted pita
Thunder Island Brewing Co
Thunder Island Brewing Co
601 NW Wa Na Pa St, Cascade Locks
|Popular items
|Dave's Fries
|$9.00
Melty housemade amber beer-cheese, sauteed onions, bacon, burger sauce, and scallions. Piled high on sea salted fries. Add a scoop of chili $3
|Cajun Chicken Sando
|$16.00
Cajun-spiced chicken breast, Tillamook pepper jack, peppered bacon, field greens, red onions, tomatoes, avocado & chiptole aioli. Brioche bun
|Cauliflower
|$11.00
Vegetarian hot buffalo cauliflower 'wings' with blue cheese dipping sauce.