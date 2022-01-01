Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cascade Locks restaurants you'll love

Cascade Locks restaurants
  • Cascade Locks

Cascade Locks's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Cascade Locks restaurants

Gorges Beer Co image

 

Gorges Beer Co - Cascade Locks

390 Wa Na Pa St., Cascade Locks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Farro Salad$11.00
radish, peas, frisee, green goddess vinaigrette- Vegetarian
Smash Burger$17.00
6oz Smash burger with fries! Angus Chuck hand-formed patty with swiss cheese, butter leaf lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and pickles, with mama lil's aioli
Charcuterie$14.00
duck pate, brie, mustard, pickles, toasted pita
Consumer pic

 

Thunder Island Brewing Co

601 NW Wa Na Pa St, Cascade Locks

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dave's Fries$9.00
Melty housemade amber beer-cheese, sauteed onions, bacon, burger sauce, and scallions. Piled high on sea salted fries. Add a scoop of chili $3
Cajun Chicken Sando$16.00
Cajun-spiced chicken breast, Tillamook pepper jack, peppered bacon, field greens, red onions, tomatoes, avocado & chiptole aioli. Brioche bun
Cauliflower$11.00
Vegetarian hot buffalo cauliflower 'wings' with blue cheese dipping sauce.
Restaurant banner

 

Cascade Locks Ale House - 500 SW WaNaPa St

500 SW WaNaPa St, Cascade Locks

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
