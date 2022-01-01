Go
Toast

Cascalote

Join us for a delicious experience!

1712 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chuleta al Pastor$22.00
Guacamole$14.00
Arroz Mexicano$4.00
Las Enchiladas$18.00
Huevos Rancheros$20.00
Chicken Burrito$14.00
Camarones a la Parilla$16.00
Tostones$5.00
Empanadas de Carne$10.00
Arepa de Queso$6.00
See full menu

Location

1712 2nd Avenue

Manhattan NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bondurants

No reviews yet

Neighborhood craft beer and american whiskey restaurant with full scratch kitchen & a southern accent

The Toolbox

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Botte UES

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston