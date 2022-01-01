Cascalote
Join us for a delicious experience!
1712 2nd Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1712 2nd Avenue
Manhattan NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bondurants
Neighborhood craft beer and american whiskey restaurant with full scratch kitchen & a southern accent
The Toolbox
Come in and Enjoy
Pio Pio 3 - Upper East Side
Come in and enjoy!
Botte UES
Come in and enjoy!