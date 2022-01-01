Casero Taqueria

Go
Casero was founded on the idea of bringing our neighbors together through quality flavors and the soul of Baja California. A chef inspired menu focused on specialty proteins cooked over an open wood flame and hand pressed tortillas set our menu apart. With an emphasis on tequila and mezcal, Casero represents your next vacation in a modern Baja setting. Great hospitality is how we turn our customers into family. Baja Mexico has shown us the main ingredient to enjoying a delicious meal; great company and delicious food! Thank you for welcoming us and here’s to a great time ahead!
Salud,
La Familia de Casero

TACOS

**Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Chili-rubbed pork cooked traditionally with onions, cilantro, salsa verde and fresh cut pineapple.
**Grilled Fish Taco$4.95
Wood- fired seasonal white fish with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca
Big Bag of Chips$3.00
**Carnitas Taco$4.50
Citrus braised pork with onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa fresca.
**Guacamole$9.95
Avocado, cilantro, tomato, onion and lime juice served with homemade tortilla chips
**Pollo Asado Burrito$10.50
Wood-fired chicken thigh with lettuce, salsa fresca, rice, guacamole, and our Mexican cheese blend.
**Carne Asada Burrito$13.95
Wood-fired carne asada with guacamole, salsa fresca and our Mexican cheese blend
**Carne Adasa Taco$5.50
Wood-fired carne asada with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
**Pollo Asado Taco$4.50
Wood-fired chicken thigh topped with onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa verde.
**Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.50
Casero seasoned shrimp, prepared traditionally with cilantro slaw, crema and salsa fresca. Grilled or Baja Style
2674 Gateway Rd #195

Carlsbad CA

