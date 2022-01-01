Go
Toast

Casey's

Warm and friendly with excellent food & service. Eat in, on our patio, or order take-out. Full service restaurant and bar with living room side for large group gatherings.

PIZZA

212 Elks Point Rd Suite 101 • $$

Avg 4.4 (669 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

212 Elks Point Rd Suite 101

Zephyr Cove NV

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tahoe Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Trailfolk Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Finely crafted beverages. Unique and healthy bites.

Lake Tahoe AleWorX - Stateline

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

No reviews yet

The Driftwood Cafe is a family-friendly, cozy, home-style cafe specializing in delicious and creative breakfast and lunch items. Come join us!
We pride ourselves on a special breakfast experience with omelets, eggs Benedict, potato pancakes, buttermilk pancakes and waffles, sandwiches, burgers, homemade soups, black bean chicken chili, fresh squeezed orange juice, and locally roasted coffee. Click on the menu items to the right to see what we have to offer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston