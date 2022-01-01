Go
Cash Cow Burgers

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

500 Canyon Wren Drive

Buda, TX 78610

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Crispy Fries$4.00
Crisp & fried to perfection
Gold Rush Queso & Chips$7.25
Our classic queso blanco served with crispy tortilla chips
JR Broker Burger$6.00
single 1/4 lb. patty topped with american cheese and ketchup (perfect for the kids!)
Cash Rules Burger$15.50
(AKA: C.R.E.A.M. Burger) double meat 1/4 lb. patties topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, charred tomatoes & onions, then finished with our tomatillo cilantro ranch
Chump Change Burger$8.25
single 1/4 lb. patty with fresh lettuce, charred tomato & onions, & topped with ketchup
Gold Rush Queso Fries$8.75
Crispy french fries topped with our classic queso blanco
Can Soda$1.50
MEXI Dog$8.00
smoked & seared all beef frank topped with caramelized onions, fresh pico de gallo, habanero mustard, & mexican crema on a hand made flour tortilla
MO $Money$ Burger$15.50
1/2 lb smoked burger, stuffed with herb boursin & goat cheese & topped with charred tomatoes & onions, mixed greens, then drizzled with Mo $ Money $ sauce, served with a charred serrano
Gold Rush Burger$12.50
double meat 1/4 lb patties topped with crisp bacon, gold rush queso, habanero mustard & our FRIES!
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

500 Canyon Wren Drive, Buda TX 78610

Directions

