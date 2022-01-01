Go
Cashew is a plant based vegan restaurant in Chattanooga, TN.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

149 River Street • $

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)

Mac n’ Cheese$3.85
Include Utensils And Napkins
Impossible Burger$11.00
Impossible burger patty served on a wheat bun.
Topped with veganaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles
Jackfruit Nachos (GF)$12.00
Tortilla chips, jackfruit BBQ, cashew cheese, coleslaw, dill ranch, tomato, avocado, green onion
Philly Cheesesteak$10.00
sliced seitan with grilled mushrooms, onion, and peppers. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with cashew cheese
NO Utensils Or Napkins
Buffalo Bowl (GF)$12.00
Brown rice, sautéed garlicky kale, buffalo tofu, pinto beans, shredded carrots, dill ranch and sliced avocado
Choco Chip Cookie (GF)$2.50
Grilled Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
House-made chicken salad with house pickles and "honey" mustard. Grilled in flour tortilla.
Meatball Sub$10.00
House-made, gluten-free meatballs made of quinoa, mushrooms, and walnuts. Served on a wheat hoagie and topped with marinara and cashew cheese
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

149 River Street

Chattanooga TN

