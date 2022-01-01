Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Cashiers

Cashiers restaurants that serve ceviche

Chile Loco image

 

Chile Loco

45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche De Camaron Y Pescado$16.00
More about Chile Loco
Main pic

 

Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E

127 Hwy 64E, Cashiers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche de Camaron$15.99
Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado accompanied with hard tortilla. Can add tilapia or octopus for an extra $2
More about Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E

