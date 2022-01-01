Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Cashiers
/
Cashiers
/
Chicken Tenders
Cashiers restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Chile Loco
45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers
$7.00
More about Chile Loco
Slabtown Pizza
45 Slabtown Rd, Cashiers
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
5 Chicken Tenders with Fries
More about Slabtown Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Cashiers
Nachos
Grilled Chicken
Waffles
More near Cashiers to explore
Hendersonville
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Waynesville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Sylva
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Mills River
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Sevierville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston