Fajitas in Cashiers
Cashiers restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Chile Loco
Chile Loco
45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS
|Nachos Fajita Steak
|$12.00
|Fajitas de Pollo y Camaron
|$21.00
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$15.00
More about Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
127 Hwy 64E, Cashiers
|Fajita Taco Salad Beef
|$11.99
Fajita style beef with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
|Parrillada Fajitas
|$20.00
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.