Shrimp tacos in
Cashiers
/
Cashiers
/
Shrimp Tacos
Cashiers restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Chile Loco
45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS
No reviews yet
Taco Ensalada Shrimp
$14.00
More about Chile Loco
Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
127 Hwy 64E, Cashiers
No reviews yet
Camaron (Shrimp) tacos
$13.99
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
More about Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
