Tacos in Cashiers
Cashiers restaurants that serve tacos
Chile Loco
45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS
|2 Tacos Americanos
|$7.00
|4 Tacos
|$12.00
|3 Tacos Americanos
|$10.00
Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
127 Hwy 64E, Cashiers
|Tacos al Carbon tacos
|$13.99
Three steak tacos topped with ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, onion, avocado & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Taco Salad Beef
|$11.99
Fajita style beef with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.
|Asada (Steak) tacos
|$13.99
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans