Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Cashiers

Go
Cashiers restaurants
Toast

Cashiers restaurants that serve tortas

Chile Loco image

 

Chile Loco

45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Cubana$14.00
Torta$12.00
Torta de Milanesa$14.00
More about Chile Loco
Main pic

 

Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E

127 Hwy 64E, Cashiers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Suprema$19.00
Chciken, steak, chorizo, ham, pork sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.
Torta de Jamon$15.00
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.
Torta Cubano$15.00
Mexican style sandwich, hot dog, ham, fried egg, cheese, lettuce, avocado, jalapeo, onion & mayo. Served with french fries
More about Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E

Browse other tasty dishes in Cashiers

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Flautas

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Steak Tacos

Map

More near Cashiers to explore

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston