Tortas in Cashiers
Cashiers restaurants that serve tortas
More about Chile Loco
Chile Loco
45 Slabtown Road Unit A3, CASHIERS
|Torta Cubana
|$14.00
|Torta
|$12.00
|Torta de Milanesa
|$14.00
More about Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
Las Margaritas - 127 Hwy 64E
127 Hwy 64E, Cashiers
|Torta Suprema
|$19.00
Chciken, steak, chorizo, ham, pork sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.
|Torta de Jamon
|$15.00
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.
|Torta Cubano
|$15.00
Mexican style sandwich, hot dog, ham, fried egg, cheese, lettuce, avocado, jalapeo, onion & mayo. Served with french fries