Casita Romos

Open today 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM

1604 Ridgeside Drive

Mount Airy, MD 21771

Popular Items

Queso and Chips$6.99
Beef Enchiladas$13.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef and cheese. Topped with our homemade guajllo sauce lettuce quezo fresco and sourcream
Nachos Supreme$10.99
Choice of chicken or beef, topped with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Beef Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded beef & cheese. Topped with ort homemade ground beef sauce and melted cheese
Order of 4 Tacos$10.99
Served with Corn tortilla onion, cilantro, relish and cucumber
Fajita Pobre (Chicken)$16.99
Chicken breast marinated in our own special Mexican sauce
Taco Salad$12.99
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & your choice of chicken or steak. Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Chicken Enchiladas$12.99
Three Corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese. Topped with our homemade green sauce lettuce quezo fresco y sourcream
Chicken Burrito$11.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken & cheese. Topped with our homemade guajillo pepper sauce and melted cheese
Quesadillas$13.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream. Choice of meat. Chicken or beef.
All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy MD 21771

Directions

