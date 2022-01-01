Go
  Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

Cask and Co. /Front 43 PUB

Cask & Co. is a chef-driven casual eatery & bar that delivers a superior inclusive experience with a locally rooted vibe and fun energy. The restaurant and bar are driven by an innate inclination for hospitality and a core tenet that one can enjoy fresh executed cocktails and delicious, elevated food, served in a beautiful space without pretense.
We are the place to meet friends and neighbors for lunch, dinner, or social hour. With over thirty 60 inch LED TVs we are the spot for unparalleled game-day viewing and celebrations for the big and little victories.

3415 E Saginaw

Popular Items

Philly Roast Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Roast beef, pepper jack cheese, onion, wrapped in wonton, spicy mayo
Hibachi Grill$16.00
Grilled, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, onion, mushrooms, rice.
Quesadilla$12.00
House-made beer queso, Pico de Gallo, spicy sour cream, lettuce, onions • Chicken, Steak, or Pulled Pork
Yummy Crunch Roll$11.00
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber topped with tempura crunch,
eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Pad Thai$16.00
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, onion, bean sprouts, scallions, and peanuts, with spices
Hand Cut Fries$8.00
Parmesan, garlic, salt & pepper
California Roll$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab stick
Wings$16.00
Front Burger$14.00
8oz house burger, house seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun. Additional toppings $1
M.S.U. Roll$14.00
Tempura fried roll, crab, cream cheese, avocado, with eel &
white sauce
Location

3415 E Saginaw

Lansing MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
