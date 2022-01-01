Go
Tap & Trotter:

Your premium neighborhood store located in the heart of South Lake Union

709 Westlake Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack$18.99
Espolòn Tequila Blanco 750ml$29.99
Reese's King Size$2.19
Mickey's 12oz Bottle$2.99
Bacardi Superior White Rum 750ml$14.99
2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack$12.99
Maker's Mark Whisky 750ml$29.99
Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
Don Julio Blanco Tequila 750ml$49.99
Cobb Salad$12.00
Location

709 Westlake Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cask & Trotter

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Gyro & More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

No reviews yet

Located on the shores of South Lake Union, guests enjoy waterfront dining with stunning views of Lake Union, Gasworks Park and Queen Anne while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list.

Tapster

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

