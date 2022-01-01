Go
Cask & Trotter

Come in and enjoy

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

711 Westlake Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Dip$21.00
smoked beef brisket, caramelized onions and Swiss, served on a French Roll with a side of housemade Au Jus
Pork Ribs$29.00
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked
BBQ Plate 2 Choice$30.00
choice of two of our applewood smoked meats with fries, or two sides or a side salad
Smoked Chx Wings (12)$18.00
dry-rubbed smoked wings
Beef Brisket$20.00
smoked beef brisket, served on a corn-meal dusted split top bun
Pulled Pork$18.50
smoked pork shoulder, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
BBQ Plate 3 Choice$35.00
choice of three of our applewood smoked meats with fries, or two sides, or a side salad
Brisket Poutine$19.00
hand-cut fries, homemade brown gravy, beef brisket, fresh cheese curds, topped with shredded cheddar and green onions
Corn Bread$4.00
two muffins, served with honey and butter
Sliders
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

711 Westlake Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
