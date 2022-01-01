Go
Toast

CASOT

Come in and enjoy!

1508 South 1500 East

No reviews yet

Location

1508 South 1500 East

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

No reviews yet

Making authentic and fresh Lebanese food with love for over 20 years in Salt Lake City!
*12% auto- gratuity added to orders of $100*

Finca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hub & Spoke Diner

No reviews yet

We're a small, local, family-owned business focused on bringing delicious and unique food to our fine Salt Lake City, Utah. You won’t find outside investors or corporate ownership here. We buy high-quality, sustainable ingredients largely from our fellow local farms and businesses, and we are fortunate enough to have a fantastic front and back of house team that makes us shine.

Bartolo's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston