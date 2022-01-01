Casper restaurants you'll love
Must-try Casper restaurants
More about Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana
Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana
430 S. Ash, Casper
Popular items
Large House Salad
|$8.00
Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. V, GF
Large Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmean, Focaccia, House made Caesar dressing. Dressing comes on the side.
12in Margherita
|$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
256 S Center St, Casper
Popular items
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad
|$14.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Spinach Dip
|$9.95
Spinach blended with Romano and Monterrey Jack cheeses, topped with sliced artichokes. Served with fresh corn tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa
Chicken & Waffle (Bennies)
|$9.95
Made to order Belgium waffle, crispy fried chicken tenderloins, spiced maple syrup, poached eggs
More about Chick'nCone - Wyoming
Chick'nCone - Wyoming
211 S Montana Ave, Casper