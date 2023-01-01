Chicken salad in Casper
Casper restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Glazed & Confuzed - Casper Wyoming
Glazed & Confuzed - Casper Wyoming
4910 E 2nd St, Casper
|Grilled Chicken Garden Salad
|$9.99
Comes with a lettuce blend. Topped with mushrooms, cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato croutons and your choice of dressing. With hot grilled chicken
More about Wyoming Rib and Chophouse Casper
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Wyoming Rib and Chophouse Casper
256 S Center St, Casper
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
|Super Caesar Salad - Fried Chicken
|$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with Fried Chicken