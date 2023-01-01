Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Casper

Casper restaurants
Casper restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Glazed & Confuzed - Casper Wyoming

4910 E 2nd St, Casper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Garden Salad$9.99
Comes with a lettuce blend. Topped with mushrooms, cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato croutons and your choice of dressing. With hot grilled chicken
More about Glazed & Confuzed - Casper Wyoming
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS

Wyoming Rib and Chophouse Casper

256 S Center St, Casper

Avg 4.3 (1437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$14.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$14.50
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons then topped with fresh grilled chicken breast
More about Wyoming Rib and Chophouse Casper

