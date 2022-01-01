Go
Toast

Casper's

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

601 W Walnut • $

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)

Popular Items

Chzburger$4.99
Onion Rings$4.49
Frito Pie$6.99
Small Chili$4.49
Large Chili$5.49
Double Whammy$9.99
Fries$3.49
Dbl Chzburger combo$10.49
Quart Chili$9.99
Chzburger Combo$9.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

601 W Walnut

Springfield MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Springfield Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Please stay tuned to our social media pages for updates!

Inner Circle Vodka Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aviary Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Mudlounge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston