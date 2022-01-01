Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cass City restaurants you'll love

Cass City restaurants
  Cass City

Cass City's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Bakeries
Must-try Cass City restaurants

Petal N Bean Company image

 

Petal N Bean Company

6450 Main Street, Cass City

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Campbell Club$10.99
Roasted oven gold turkey breast, Black Forest ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion & tomato on your choice of house made bread with garlic mayo.
Rawson BLT$8.99
Thick smoked house bacon, lettuce, tomato on your choice of house made bread with mayo.
Mocha latte
Our latte your choice of dark, white or tuxedo chocolate made with cocoa.
More about Petal N Bean Company
6544 Main Events image

 

6544 Main Events

6544 Main Street, Cass City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 6544 Main Events
Gilligans image

 

Gilligans

6444 Main Street, Cass City

No reviews yet
More about Gilligans
