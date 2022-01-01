Casselberry restaurants you'll love
Must-try Casselberry restaurants
More about Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Casselberry
Vinzo's Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Casselberry
1006 FL-436, Casselbeerry
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$13.99
Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
Choice of Sauce: Sriracha Glaze - BBQ - Medium - Hot - Garlic Parmesan
|Tiramisu
|$7.50
The classic Italian dessert. Two layers of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers
|Garlic Knots
|$0.00
Served with a 4oz side of marinara sauce
More about Paradise World Foods & Smoothies
Paradise World Foods & Smoothies
1058 SR 436, Casselberry
|Popular items
|New King Caesar
|$9.49
Grilled chicken romaine, lettuce, kale, spinach shaved parmesan, diced tomato, croutons, rich creamy Caesar dressing.
|Pink Lemonade
|$6.49
strawberries, lemon juice, immune boost
|Cabo shrimp
|$9.49
Garlic shrimp, cheddar cheese, avocado spread, rice, beans tomato salsa.