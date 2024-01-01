Quesadillas in Casselberry
Casselberry restaurants that serve quesadillas
Paradise World Foods & Smoothies
1058 SR 436, Casselberry
|Zuquini Mushroom Quesadilla
|$8.99
grilled peppers ,Zucchini, mushrooms, cilantro, white cheddar cheese,queso fresco grilled onion.
|Cancun Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, mozorella , sharp cheddar cheese onions cilantro smashed black beans pickled jalapenos.
Big Taco - Casselberry
1455 State Road 436, Casselberry
|Kid Quesadilla
|$4.95
|Quesadilla
|$4.95
Your protein of choice, melted cheese, and toppings grilled to perfection. Items come fully "loaded" with Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and black olives, unless specified otherwise.