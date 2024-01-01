Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Casselberry

Go
Casselberry restaurants
Toast

Casselberry restaurants that serve quesadillas

Banner pic

 

Paradise World Foods & Smoothies

1058 SR 436, Casselberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zuquini Mushroom Quesadilla$8.99
grilled peppers ,Zucchini, mushrooms, cilantro, white cheddar cheese,queso fresco grilled onion.
Cancun Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled chicken, mozorella , sharp cheddar cheese onions cilantro smashed black beans pickled jalapenos.
More about Paradise World Foods & Smoothies
Item pic

 

Big Taco - Casselberry

1455 State Road 436, Casselberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Quesadilla$4.95
Quesadilla$4.95
Your protein of choice, melted cheese, and toppings grilled to perfection. Items come fully "loaded" with Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and black olives, unless specified otherwise.
More about Big Taco - Casselberry

Browse other tasty dishes in Casselberry

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

Stromboli

Map

More near Casselberry to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Apopka

No reviews yet

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston