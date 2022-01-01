Go
Cassell's Hamburgers

Come in and enjoy!
We grind antibiotic & hormone free Aspen
Ridge whole chucks and briskets daily.

421 W 8th Street

Popular Items

Onion Rings$5.50
Tenders & Fries
1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
Small Fries$3.00
1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)$14.50
7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
Vegan Burger$14.50
House-made farro, mushroom, zucchini, red onion, miso & flax patty. Served on a vegan bun w/ vegan cheese. Made with peanut oil. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
Large Fries$4.50
Location

421 W 8th Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
