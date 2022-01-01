Go
American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Cassell's Hamburgers

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

3703 Reviews

$$

3600 W 6th St

Los Angeles, CA 90020

Pickup

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
***PLEASE NOTE - NOT DFC*** Double dipped buttermilk fried chicken, housemade spicy mayo, coleslaw, pickles. Served hot.
Large Fries$4.50
1/4 lb Cheeseburger$11.50
4 oz. house ground beef patty. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
1/3 lb Cheeseburger(Cassell's Classic)$14.50
7oz house ground beef patty, cooked to choice of temperature & cheese. Served on a classic bun. *lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles served on the side*
Small Fries$3.00
Onion Rings$5.50
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles CA 90020

Directions

