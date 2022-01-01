American
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Cassell's Hamburgers
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
3703 Reviews
$$
3600 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles CA 90020
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown
Come in and enjoy!
Bulgogi Hut
The Best All You Can Eat Korean Barbecue in Los Angeles! Marketing and reservation inquiries welcome.
Robeks
Robeks Evaluation Lab
Intercrew LA
Come in and enjoy!