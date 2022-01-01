Cassia
Cassia is a critically-acclaimed Southeast Asian brasserie, and a partnership between husband-and-wife duos Bryant & Kim Ng and Josh Loeb & Zoe Nathan. Rooted in Bryant and Kim’s respective culinary heritages and experiences, we celebrate the fresh, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia, striking a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a California sensibility, utilizing the best quality ingredients from local farmers.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
1314 7th St, Ste 4 • $$$
Location
1314 7th St, Ste 4
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 2:00 am
