Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe

We're a warm and welcoming neighborhood spot in Santa Monica that's open every day for breakfast and lunch. Chef/Partner Jennifer Toomey and team cook up a variety of farmers' market-driven dishes, like comforting egg dishes and pancakes, hearty sandwiches, healthful salads, grain bowls, and more, while our pastry case is always piled with fresh baked goods, sweet treats and breads from Partner/Pastry Chef Laurel Almerinda.

