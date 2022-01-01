Go
Cassia is a critically-acclaimed Southeast Asian brasserie, and a partnership between husband-and-wife duos Bryant & Kim Ng and Josh Loeb & Zoe Nathan. Rooted in Bryant and Kim’s respective culinary heritages and experiences, we celebrate the fresh, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia, striking a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a California sensibility, utilizing the best quality ingredients from local farmers.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1314 7th St, Ste 4 • $$$

Avg 4.2 (4019 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1314 7th St, Ste 4

Santa Monica CA

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

