Cassie's Restaurant & Coal Burning Brick Oven Pizza

Popular Items

Individual Fried Calamari$14.00
Individual Classic Pizza$11.50
10 inch Classic pizza
Individual Chicken Wings$12.95
Served With Carrots & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Family-Cassie's Chopped Salad$25.00
romaine lettuce, chick peas, roasted red peppers, olives, cucumber, chopped tomatoes, feta cheese, Italian Dressing
Individual-Cassie's Chopped Salad$11.50
Romaine Lettuce, Chick Peas, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Cucumber, Chopped Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Italian Dressing
Individual- Penne Alla Vodka$19.00
creamy tomato sauce with prosciutto & vodka
Individual Mozzarella Sticks$11.50
Individual-Caesar Salad$11.50
Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Large Classic Pizza$19.95
16 inch
Our Classic Pizza, Fresh Mozzarella Imported Italian Tomatoes, Basil & Grated Romano Cheese
Individual-Pear Salad$13.95
Fresh cut pears, baby arugula, cranberry, walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, honey balsamic dressing
Location

18 S Dean St

Englewood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hummus Elite was founded on the idea of comfortable prices for healthy dishes without compromising quality, freshness, and service for its customers. Based on the typical Israeli style with a modern twist, Hummus Elite holds strong ties to its Mediterranean origin. With a growing demand for greater selections, Hummus Elite has decided to expand its variety of dishes while still retaining its original concept.
At Hummus Elite we use only the best ingredients, including organic produce and eggs. Our Hummus is freshly made several times a day with the highest quality imported spices, with no preservatives added.

