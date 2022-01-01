Go
Cast Iron Bistro image

Cast Iron Bistro

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

.253 birch st

Tooele, UT 84074

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

.253 birch st, Tooele UT 84074

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Costa Vida - Tooele

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Rodizio Grill at UMC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BISCOTTS DAYBREAK

No reviews yet

Chai, Coffee and Pastries are our specialty. Check out our breakfast and lunch menus. We also offers a wide and wonderful selection of celebration cakes for every occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming parties and everything in between. Be sure to order your next special cake from us for a wow effect at your party.

Mr Fries Man

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cast Iron Bistro

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston