Go
Toast

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville

Cat Iron Kitchen is located in heart of downtown Burnsville, NC. We pride our selves on providing great food, service and a welcoming atmosphere. Our food is inspired by the best local ingredients and preparing them to showcase our little corner of Appalachia. Our team is committed to providing you with the best experience possible. We hope that you enjoy your time with us and cant wait to see you again.

109 West main

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried taters$3.00
Market Seafood / Fish$22.00
Market Seafood Of The Day, (ask for details)
Crb Flatbread$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, ranch drizzle. Comes with one side
Teres Major Steak
Certified Angus beef, in house made steak sauce, comes with two sides
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, made in house Caesar dressing
Tomato Soup$4.00
Kids mac and cheese$7.00
Smash Burger$12.00
4oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce, sesame seeded bun, choice of side
Shirley Temple$3.00
Smash Burger$13.00
4oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce. Comes with two sides. Veggie burger Option available!
See full menu

Location

109 West main

Burnsville NC

Sunday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pig & Grits

No reviews yet

Breakfast ~ Lunch ~ Dinner

Hawtree's Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering

No reviews yet

Welcome to Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering. Join us for great home-style cooking!

Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston