Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
273 US-31 S, Traverse City MI 49685
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Incredible Mo's - 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd
No Reviews
1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd Grawn, MI 49637
View restaurant
Higher Grounds Cafe and Roastery
No Reviews
806 Red Drive Ste 150 Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurant
Earthen Ales - 1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200
4.8 • 185
1371 Gray Dr. Suite 200 Traverse City, MI 49684
View restaurant