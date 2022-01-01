Go
Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

No reviews yet

273 US-31 S

Traverse City, MI 49685

Menu

Most Popular

#37 - Triple Decker Club w/Fries
$10.99
Popular
#67 Monte Cristo Club w/Fries
$10.99
Popular
#10 - Collision Course
$10.49

Bacon, sausage, or ham, mixed with hash browns and cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs, and served with toast or pancakes

Popular
#6 - Breakfast Sandwich
$4.99

One egg with your choice of cheese and bacon, sausage, or ham, served on a bagel or english muffin

Popular
#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)
$6.99
Popular
Breakfast Meat Side
$3.99
Popular
#35 - BLT Sandwich
$6.99
Popular
#16 - Western Omelette
$10.49

American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions

Popular
#25 - Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
$9.49

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

Popular
#16 - Ranger Omelette
$10.99

American cheese, bacon, onion, hash browns, with sausage gravy

Popular

Omelettes

Lumberjack Omelette
$11.99
#16 - Vegetarian Omelette
$9.99

American cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, onions

#16 - Viking Omelette
$10.99

Cream cheese, roast beef, mushrooms, onions, peppers

#16 - Cheese Omelette
$7.35

Your choice of cheese and add sausage, bacon or ham inside for 1.49

House Omelette
$9.99
#16 - Western Omelette
$10.49

American cheese, bacon, peppers, mushrooms, onions

Popular
#16 - Irish Country Omelette
$10.99

Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese

#16 - Ranger Omelette
$10.99

American cheese, bacon, onion, hash browns, with sausage gravy

Popular
#16 - Hiram Omelette
$10.49

American cheese, ham, sausage, bacon, mushrooms

#16 - BYO Kitchen Omelette
$10.99

One cheese and any three of the following: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, chili, hash browns

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

#33 - Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$5.99
#34 - Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
$7.25

Reuben

#36 - Reuben Sandwhich
$9.99

Pancakes

#11 - (2) French Rolled Pancakes
$5.99
(1) Large Choc Chip Pancake
$2.49
#5 - Silver Dollar Pancakes
$4.19

3 silver dollar pancakes

#11 - French Rolled Pancakes
$7.49

3 crepe style pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries, cherries, or pecans in a caramel pecan sauce

Blueberry Pancakes

(1) Large Blueberry Pancake
$2.49
#4 - Blueberry Pancakes
$7.29

3 large blueberry pancakes

Fried Pickles

Spicy Pickle Fries
$5.25

Roast Beef Sandwiches

#39 - Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
$9.49

Country Fried Steaks

#24 - Country Fried Steak Breakfast
$10.99

5 ounce hand-cut steak, breaded with our secret blend of spices, deep fried and smothered with white country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and toast or pancakes

#54 - Country Fried Steak Dinner
$12.99

Chicken Tenders

#51 - Chicken Fingers Dinner
$12.49

Chef Salad

#62 Chef Salad
$9.99

Blt Sandwiches

#35 - BLT Sandwich
$6.99
Popular

Chicken Sandwiches

#25 - Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
$9.49

served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun, served with chips and dip

Popular

Burritos

Wet Burrito Dinner
$10.99

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate
$2.49

Mushroom Burgers

#27 - Mushroom Swiss Burger
$9.49

topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served with chips and dip

French Toast

#13 - French Toast (Texas Bread)
$7.49

4 wedges of Texas-style bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks
$5.25

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers
$5.25

Waffles

#15 - Waffle Platter
$10.49

2 Belgian waffles, 2 eggs, with your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham

French Fries

French Fries
$3.49

More

#29 - French Dip
$10.99

Roast beef, sautéed onions, and melted mozzarella served on a sub bun with au jus and a side of French fries.

#40 - Dagwood
$9.49
#36 - Rachel Sandwich
$9.99
#38 - Cod Sandwich
$8.99
Cole Slaw
$2.49
Dark Gravy (Cup)
$1.25
#2 - Buttermilk Short Stack
$3.99
#4 - Blueberry Short Stack
$5.25

2 large blueberry pancakes

#4 - Chocolate Chip Short Stack
$5.25

2 large cholate chip pancakes

Milk - Chocolate Lg
$2.99
Deep Fried Musrooms
$5.25
Hand Cut Fries
$4.29
Onion Rings
$5.25
#1 - Full House
$10.99

3 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon and 2 pieces of sausage OR one 6 ounce slice of ham, served with hash browns or kitchen fries

#9 - Grassroots Breakfast
$10.99

2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, served with bacon, sausage, or ham, and our buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy

#8 - Hamscram
$9.99

3 eggs scrambled with ham, mushrooms, green peppers, and onion, with hash browns and toast or pancakes

#22 - Sirloin Sensation
$12.49

6 ounce sirloin steak, 2 eggs, hash browns or kitchen fries, and toast or pancakes

#7 - Biscuits & Gravy (Half Order)
$4.99
#79 Soup and Half Sandwich
$6.49
Sausage Gravy
$3.95
Applesauce
$2.49
Breakfast Potato Side
$3.49
Corned Beef Hash
$4.49
Diet Coke
$2.99
Coke
$2.99
Root Beer
$2.99
#30 - Rodeo Burger w/Fries
$12.49
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

273 US-31 S, Traverse City MI 49685

