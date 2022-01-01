Go
Toast

Castaway Craig's Pub & Grub

A family friendly beach themed bar with a beautiful view of Lake Milton from our outdoor patio. Tasty menu with a variety of items including pizzas, subs, Cuban foods, and much more!

FRENCH FRIES

2114 Grandview

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
See full menu

Location

2114 Grandview

Lake Milton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mi Amigo Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Lordstown Comeback

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dino's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Diles Market and Cafe

No reviews yet

Diles Market and Cafe is a family owned, full service convenience store and your one stop shop for great homemade food!
Catering is also available.
IF WE SELL IT WE DELIVER IT!
Order groceries and our delicious homemade food online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston