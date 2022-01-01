Castaways
Quick service and good food!
2281 N Oak Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2281 N Oak Dr
Plymouth IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sweet Swirlz Frozen Yogurt & More
Independent Self Serve Frozen Yogurt shop offering 18 flavors and over 50 of your favorite toppings. Also offering Bubble Tea, Smoothies, and a limited Coffee menu.
Plymouth Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza serves up Plymouth's BEST Grinders & Pizza. Mancino's Grinders & Pizza is proud of its long tradition of serving the Plymouth community.Locally Owned & Operated
Plymouth Elks Lodge #2548
Come in and enjoy!