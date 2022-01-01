Go
Toast

Castaways

Quick service and good food!

2281 N Oak Dr • $

Avg 4.4 (589 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Bacon$3.99
Captain's Skillet$9.49
Meatlover's Skillet$9.29
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.29
Stacker$8.29
Meatlover's Omelette$7.29
Omelette mixed with grilled ham, sausage, bacon, & filled with american cheese.
One Egg$1.39
Biscuits & Gravy$5.49
Pancakes w/ Fruit$7.99
2 Pancakes Topped with Fresh Strawberries in a Syrup
Waffle w/ Fruit$7.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Fast Service
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

2281 N Oak Dr

Plymouth IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Swirlz Frozen Yogurt & More

No reviews yet

Independent Self Serve Frozen Yogurt shop offering 18 flavors and over 50 of your favorite toppings. Also offering Bubble Tea, Smoothies, and a limited Coffee menu.

Plymouth Mancino's Grinders & Pizza

No reviews yet

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza serves up Plymouth's BEST Grinders & Pizza. Mancino's Grinders & Pizza is proud of its long tradition of serving the Plymouth community.Locally Owned & Operated

Bourbon Street Pizza

No reviews yet

Plymouth Elks Lodge #2548

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston