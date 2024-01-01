Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Castile
/
Castile
/
Chicken Tenders
Castile restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PARKSIDE DINER
6240 Route 19A, Castile
No reviews yet
CHICKEN FINGER BASKET
$15.99
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
$13.99
More about PARKSIDE DINER
Wolf Creek Deli -
104 N Main St, Castile
No reviews yet
Chicken Finger Salad
$12.50
Large Chicken Finger Pizza
$25.50
12" Chicken Finger
$12.00
More about Wolf Creek Deli -
