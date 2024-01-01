Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Castile

Castile restaurants
Castile restaurants that serve chicken tenders

PARKSIDE DINER

6240 Route 19A, Castile

CHICKEN FINGER BASKET$15.99
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD$13.99
Wolf Creek Deli -

104 N Main St, Castile

Chicken Finger Salad$12.50
Large Chicken Finger Pizza$25.50
12" Chicken Finger$12.00
