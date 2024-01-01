Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Castile

Go
Castile restaurants
Toast

Castile restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

PARKSIDE DINER

6240 Route 19A, Castile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & WAFFLE$11.99
More about PARKSIDE DINER
Main pic

 

Wolf Creek Deli -

104 N Main St, Castile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Wolf Creek Deli -

Browse other tasty dishes in Castile

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Castile to explore

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Brockport

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston