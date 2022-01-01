Go
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

Take Out and delivery available

5639 cottle rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$7.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese. Add meat for an additional cost
Crispy Taco$3.95
LRG chips and salsa$10.75
Guacamole
A fresh blend of avocado and Mexican spices
Ice Tea$3.50
Combo 2$14.75
Meat choices: Chicken, Shredded Beef, Carne Asada, Pastor and Carnitas
Burrito Supreme$15.95
Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, whole beans, your choice of meat and topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Taco Super$6.25
Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
Burrito Super$11.50
Flour tortilla, whole pinto beans, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
Combo 3$16.50
Meat choices: Chicken, Shredded Beef, Carne Asada, Pastor and Carnitas
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5639 cottle rd

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
