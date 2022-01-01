Cast Iron Kitchen
SIMPLY SOUTHERN...SERVED ALL DAY
Southern breakfast/brunch and Lunch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
8024 Market St, 6 & 7 • $$
8024 Market St, 6 & 7
Wilmington NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
