Cast Iron Kitchen

SIMPLY SOUTHERN...SERVED ALL DAY
Southern breakfast/brunch and Lunch

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

8024 Market St, 6 & 7 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1 reviews)

SWEET BISCUIT$3.00
BLUEBERRY GRANOLA BISCUIT BREAD, FRESH STRAWBERRY SAUCE AND WHIPPED CREAM
BACON$4.50
B.E.L.T.$11.00
DUKES MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON ON TOAST; CHOICE OF SIDE
DIRTY SOUTH BISCUIT$15.00
AS SEEN ON FOOD NETWORK'S DINER'S, DRIVE-IN'S, AND DIVES; FRIED CHICKEN, BACON, RUNNY EGG, MUENSER AND PEPPER-JACK CHEESE WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY & CIK POTATOES
SOUTHERN BREAKFAST$11.00
2 EGGS, CHOICE OF MEAT, TOAST/BISCUIT, GRITS OR SKILLET POTATOES
CORNED BEEF HASH$14.00
CHOPPED CORNED BEEF, SKILLET POTATOES, 2 RUNNY EGGS, PICKLED CABBAGE CHOW CHOW, WHITE BEAN RELISH, TEXAS PETE HOLLANDAISE
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.50
VEGETABLE GARDEN OMLETE$13.75
TOMATO, SWEET ONION, SPINACH, SWEET PEPPERS AND CHOICE OF CHEESE
BLUEBERRY$3.50
MADE WITH FRESH BERRY
BISCUITS & GRAVY$10.00
2 FRESH MADE BISCUITS SMOTHERED IN SIGNATURE GRAVY MADE FROM FRESH GROUND COUNTRY SAUSAGE AND CHORIZO
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8024 Market St, 6 & 7

Wilmington NC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

