Castle Rock restaurants you'll love
Castle Rock's top cuisines
Must-try Castle Rock restaurants
CHICKEN WINGS
BERG HAUS
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Popular items
|Fat Ally Bacon Jam Berger
|$15.00
half pound american produced certified angus beef marinated, spiced & grilled. topped with our scratch fat ally bacon jam preserve, melted brie cheese & fresh arugula. choose your bun!
|Jalapeño Berger
|$16.00
your gonna love this: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with bacon and our haus jalapeño cream cheese then topped with a haus made jalapeño popper.
|Haus Berger
|$13.00
this is simply a great "old school"style burger: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion on a brioche bun
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
212 Pizza Co.
848 N Ridge Road, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Ohana
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham, cinnamon & drizzled with local Colorado honey
|4-H
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, prosciutto & 212 signature sausage
|Supreme Leader
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, 212 signature sausage, hand sliced mushrooms, artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh garlic, green peppers & black olives
Passport Burger
415 Andromeda Lien, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Canadian Fusion
|$11.00
1/3 lb beef patty topped with peppercorn bacon, Canadian bacon, a fried egg, and a maple butter aioli, served on a buttered brioche bun.
|Greek Fusion Burger
|$11.00
1/3 pound beef patty, topped with sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, and a scratch made cucumber tzatziki sauce, with a buttered brioche bun
|Cuban Fusion
|$11.00
Our cuban burger comes with 1/3 lb beef patty, leshon asado (marinated pulled pork), ham, thinly sliced pickles, mustard, and swiss. Fit perfectly between a lightly grilled brioche bun.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
210 Third St., Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Meatballs App.
|$7.00
original scileppi family recipe, seasoned ricotta
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, vodka, cream, ground beef, parmigiano-reggiano
|Large Cheese
|$18.00
Traditional cheese pizza with a round, thin crust (8 slices)
Union An American Bistro
3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Southwest Salad
|$15.90
Blackened chicken, tostadas with avocado pureee spread stacked with shaved romaine, cotija cheese, red bell peppers & mango pico tossed in cumin lime vinaigrette
|The Chop
|$28.90
Double bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes, apple chutney & cider mustard glaze.
|Italian Eggrolls
|$10.90
Tomato, mozzarella & basil with arugula pesto
Garlic and Spice Kitchen
221 Perry St., Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Fancy Pants
|$12.00
Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion.
|Cheddar Biscuit Brisket Slider
|$13.00
Slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, aioli, & cherry pepper jam on fresh cheddar briskets, served with slaw & artichoke dip and chips.
|Asian Chicken
Pickled Asian slaw, lettuce, scallions, and island glaze wrapped in a large tortilla. Gluten light w/out the tortilla.
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|I Don’t Know, Burger
|$6.99
|Buffalo Ranch Sandwich
|$12.46
|The Western Burger
|$12.59
Tribe at Riverwalk
115 Wilcox Unit 120, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Smothered Burrito
|$15.00
scrambles eggs, asiago cheese, potatoes, green chile sauce, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, or garlic spinach
|Trail Mix Chop
|$15.00
greens, raisins, sunflower seeds, blueberries, crispy onions, parmesan, creamy herb dressing
|Tribe Burger
|$16.00
niman ranch 8oz all natural beef, demi-glace, pickles, tribe sauce, choice of house fries or mixed greens
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE, CASTLE ROCK
|Popular items
|Slopper!!!
|$17.35
|Cheesy Jane!!!
|$12.05
|Kentucky!!!
|$13.15
The Backyard
330 3rd st., Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Growers Cab
|$11.50
|Ice cream
|$4.00
|Bacon
|$2.00
Ecclesia
221 Perry st., Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Single Taco
|$3.35
|Enchiladas
|$11.50
|Quesadilla
|$10.25
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Office BLT
|$11.25
|I Don’t Care, Mac N Cheese
|$6.99
|8 Wings
|$10.50
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Slaw and Order Nachos
|$14.00
House made kettle chips topped with elk jalapeno sausage, apple jalapeno slaw, sauerkraut and 4 cheese sauce
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Revolutionary Impossible Burger patty with avocado mousse, lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a brioche bun
|The Curd is the Word
|$11.00
Deep fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds. Served with choice of dipping sauce. Additional sauces $0.50
Brit Stop Cafe
221 Perry Street, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Steak n Guinness Pie
|$15.00
|Scotch Egg (Saturday Only)
|$8.00
|Scones
|$4.00
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings 12ct.
|$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger
|$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Candied Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Whiskey BBQ, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
|Stacked Pickle Burger
|$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Beer Battered Pickle Planks,
American Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
PIZZA • GRILL
The Whiskey Lodge
3911 Ambrosia St. #103, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
K&D Foods
TBD, Castle Pines
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
|soda
|$1.50
|K & D Cubano
|$14.00
Press Waffle Co. - Castle Rock
4991 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite A110, Castle Rock
Provision Bar
302 Wilcox St, Castle Rock
Damascus Grill Castle Rock
703 Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104, Castle Rock
Ecclesia
221 Perry Street, Castle Rock
Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami
221 Perry St, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|El Guajiro A.K.A Cubano
|$13.75
Pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on Cuban bread A.K.A Cubano
|Lechon Plate
|$15.00
Shredded pork with mojo sauce, rice, and a side of : sweet plantains, tostones, or yuca
|Yuca Frita
|$5.00
Fried yuca root served with cilantro garlic sauce