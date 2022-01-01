Castle Rock restaurants you'll love

Go
Castle Rock restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Castle Rock

Castle Rock's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Castle Rock restaurants

BERG HAUS image

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fat Ally Bacon Jam Berger$15.00
half pound american produced certified angus beef marinated, spiced & grilled. topped with our scratch fat ally bacon jam preserve, melted brie cheese & fresh arugula. choose your bun!
Jalapeño Berger$16.00
your gonna love this: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with bacon and our haus jalapeño cream cheese then topped with a haus made jalapeño popper.
Haus Berger$13.00
this is simply a great "old school"style burger: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion on a brioche bun
More about BERG HAUS
212 Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

212 Pizza Co.

848 N Ridge Road, Castle Rock

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ohana
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham, cinnamon & drizzled with local Colorado honey
4-H
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, prosciutto & 212 signature sausage
Supreme Leader
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, 212 signature sausage, hand sliced mushrooms, artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh garlic, green peppers & black olives
More about 212 Pizza Co.
Passport Burger image

 

Passport Burger

415 Andromeda Lien, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Canadian Fusion$11.00
1/3 lb beef patty topped with peppercorn bacon, Canadian bacon, a fried egg, and a maple butter aioli, served on a buttered brioche bun.
Greek Fusion Burger$11.00
1/3 pound beef patty, topped with sliced gyro meat, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, and a scratch made cucumber tzatziki sauce, with a buttered brioche bun
Cuban Fusion$11.00
Our cuban burger comes with 1/3 lb beef patty, leshon asado (marinated pulled pork), ham, thinly sliced pickles, mustard, and swiss. Fit perfectly between a lightly grilled brioche bun.
More about Passport Burger
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church

210 Third St., Castle Rock

Avg 4.6 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs App.$7.00
original scileppi family recipe, seasoned ricotta
Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, vodka, cream, ground beef, parmigiano-reggiano
Large Cheese$18.00
Traditional cheese pizza with a round, thin crust (8 slices)
More about Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
Union An American Bistro image

 

Union An American Bistro

3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southwest Salad$15.90
Blackened chicken, tostadas with avocado pureee spread stacked with shaved romaine, cotija cheese, red bell peppers & mango pico tossed in cumin lime vinaigrette
The Chop$28.90
Double bone-in pork chop with mashed potatoes, apple chutney & cider mustard glaze.
Italian Eggrolls$10.90
Tomato, mozzarella & basil with arugula pesto
More about Union An American Bistro
Garlic and Spice Kitchen image

 

Garlic and Spice Kitchen

221 Perry St., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fancy Pants$12.00
Fresh smashed 1/4 lb. cheeseburger on a brioche bun with herb cheese aioli, iceberg, tomato, and grilled onion.
Cheddar Biscuit Brisket Slider$13.00
Slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, aioli, & cherry pepper jam on fresh cheddar briskets, served with slaw & artichoke dip and chips.
Asian Chicken
Pickled Asian slaw, lettuce, scallions, and island glaze wrapped in a large tortilla. Gluten light w/out the tortilla.
More about Garlic and Spice Kitchen
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
I Don’t Know, Burger$6.99
Buffalo Ranch Sandwich$12.46
The Western Burger$12.59
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
Tribe at Riverwalk image

 

Tribe at Riverwalk

115 Wilcox Unit 120, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smothered Burrito$15.00
scrambles eggs, asiago cheese, potatoes, green chile sauce, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, or garlic spinach
Trail Mix Chop$15.00
greens, raisins, sunflower seeds, blueberries, crispy onions, parmesan, creamy herb dressing
Tribe Burger$16.00
niman ranch 8oz all natural beef, demi-glace, pickles, tribe sauce, choice of house fries or mixed greens
More about Tribe at Riverwalk
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock image

SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock

3982 LIMELIGHT AVE, CASTLE ROCK

Avg 4.7 (4399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Slopper!!!$17.35
Cheesy Jane!!!$12.05
Kentucky!!!$13.15
More about Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock
The Backyard image

 

The Backyard

330 3rd st., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Growers Cab$11.50
Ice cream$4.00
Bacon$2.00
More about The Backyard
Ecclesia image

 

Ecclesia

221 Perry st., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Taco$3.35
Enchiladas$11.50
Quesadilla$10.25
More about Ecclesia
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Office BLT$11.25
I Don’t Care, Mac N Cheese$6.99
8 Wings$10.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

 

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Slaw and Order Nachos$14.00
House made kettle chips topped with elk jalapeno sausage, apple jalapeno slaw, sauerkraut and 4 cheese sauce
Impossible Burger$16.00
Revolutionary Impossible Burger patty with avocado mousse, lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a brioche bun
The Curd is the Word$11.00
Deep fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds. Served with choice of dipping sauce. Additional sauces $0.50
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
Brit Stop Cafe image

 

Brit Stop Cafe

221 Perry Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak n Guinness Pie$15.00
Scotch Egg (Saturday Only)$8.00
Scones$4.00
More about Brit Stop Cafe
BG pic

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wings 12ct.$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Candied Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Whiskey BBQ, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
Stacked Pickle Burger$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Beer Battered Pickle Planks,
American Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
The Whiskey Lodge image

PIZZA • GRILL

The Whiskey Lodge

3911 Ambrosia St. #103, Castle Rock

Avg 4.2 (209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
More about The Whiskey Lodge
Sudden Fiction Books image

 

Sudden Fiction Books

221 Perry St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sudden Fiction Books
Ecclesia Main Bar image

 

Ecclesia Main Bar

221 Perry St, Castle Rock

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ecclesia Main Bar
Banner pic

 

K&D Foods

TBD, Castle Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
soda$1.50
K & D Cubano$14.00
More about K&D Foods
Banner pic

 

Press Waffle Co. - Castle Rock

4991 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite A110, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Press Waffle Co. - Castle Rock
Provision Bar image

 

Provision Bar

302 Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Provision Bar
Damascus Grill Castle Rock image

 

Damascus Grill Castle Rock

703 Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Damascus Grill Castle Rock
Ecclesia image

 

Ecclesia

221 Perry Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ecclesia
Restaurant banner

 

Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami

221 Perry St, Castle Rock

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Guajiro A.K.A Cubano$13.75
Pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard on Cuban bread A.K.A Cubano
Lechon Plate$15.00
Shredded pork with mojo sauce, rice, and a side of : sweet plantains, tostones, or yuca
Yuca Frita$5.00
Fried yuca root served with cilantro garlic sauce
More about Ecclesia - Sabrosura de Miami

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Castle Rock

Pretzels

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Map

More near Castle Rock to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston