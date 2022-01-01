Castle Rock American restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN WINGS
BERG HAUS
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Popular items
|Fat Ally Bacon Jam Berger
|$15.00
half pound american produced certified angus beef marinated, spiced & grilled. topped with our scratch fat ally bacon jam preserve, melted brie cheese & fresh arugula. choose your bun!
|Jalapeño Berger
|$16.00
your gonna love this: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with bacon and our haus jalapeño cream cheese then topped with a haus made jalapeño popper.
|Haus Berger
|$13.00
this is simply a great "old school"style burger: haus marinated american produced and certified angus beef with cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion on a brioche bun
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|I Don’t Know, Burger
|$6.99
|Buffalo Ranch Sandwich
|$12.46
|The Western Burger
|$12.59
Tribe at Riverwalk
115 Wilcox Unit 120, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Smothered Burrito
|$15.00
scrambles eggs, asiago cheese, potatoes, green chile sauce, choice of bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, or garlic spinach
|Trail Mix Chop
|$15.00
greens, raisins, sunflower seeds, blueberries, crispy onions, parmesan, creamy herb dressing
|Tribe Burger
|$16.00
niman ranch 8oz all natural beef, demi-glace, pickles, tribe sauce, choice of house fries or mixed greens
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE, CASTLE ROCK
|Popular items
|Slopper!!!
|$17.35
|Cheesy Jane!!!
|$12.05
|Kentucky!!!
|$13.15
The Backyard
330 3rd st., Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Growers Cab
|$11.50
|Ice cream
|$4.00
|Bacon
|$2.00
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Office BLT
|$11.25
|I Don’t Care, Mac N Cheese
|$6.99
|8 Wings
|$10.50
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings 12ct.
|$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|Whiskey Bacon BBQ Burger
|$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Candied Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Whiskey BBQ, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries
|Stacked Pickle Burger
|$14.95
1/2 LB. Patty, Beer Battered Pickle Planks,
American Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, French Fries