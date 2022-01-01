Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bourbon chicken in
Castle Rock
/
Castle Rock
/
Bourbon Chicken
Castle Rock restaurants that serve bourbon chicken
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
No reviews yet
L Blackened Bourbon Chicken
$9.99
Blackened Bourbon Chicken
$13.19
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
No reviews yet
Blackened Bourbon Chicken
$13.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
