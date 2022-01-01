Cake in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve cake
More about Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
210 Third St., Castle Rock
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
arugula, basil aioli, preserved lemon
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake
|$5.00
More about Tribe at Riverwalk
Tribe at Riverwalk
115 Wilcox Unit 120, Castle Rock
|Yellow Corn Cakes
|$14.00
yellow corn pancakes, berry maple syrup, whipped honey butter
|Apple Cake
|$10.00
salted caramel, spiced cream
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Coffee Cake
|$6.00
|Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake
|$6.00