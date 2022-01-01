Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Castle Rock

Castle Rock restaurants
Castle Rock restaurants that serve chicken salad

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
scratch made right here by kitchen mama....no, really it is: nicely seasoned grilled chicken mixed in mayo topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on toasted hoagie roll.
More about BERG HAUS
Union An American Bistro image

 

Union An American Bistro

3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Union An American Bistro
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$14.29
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.65
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

 

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mark BRuffalo Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded chicken, bacon, parm, buffalo sauce
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

