Chicken sandwiches in Castle Rock

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our, infamous, buff sauce with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, & bacon, topped with blue cheese crumbles and a stab of pickles. served with ranch
Haus Chicken Sandwich$15.00
it's a familiar favorite so let's keep it that way: grilled or fried chicken & swiss with lettuce, tomato, onion placed with bacon, honey dijon & stabbed with pickles.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
scratch made right here by kitchen mama....no, really it is: nicely seasoned grilled chicken mixed in mayo topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on toasted hoagie roll.
More about BERG HAUS
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.96
Chicken Parm. Sandwich$12.46
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$12.46
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.00
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$13.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
BG pic

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
cali chicken sandwich$13.95
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

