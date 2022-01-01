Chicken sandwiches in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BERG HAUS
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled or crispy chicken tossed in our, infamous, buff sauce with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, & bacon, topped with blue cheese crumbles and a stab of pickles. served with ranch
|Haus Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
it's a familiar favorite so let's keep it that way: grilled or fried chicken & swiss with lettuce, tomato, onion placed with bacon, honey dijon & stabbed with pickles.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
scratch made right here by kitchen mama....no, really it is: nicely seasoned grilled chicken mixed in mayo topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on toasted hoagie roll.
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.96
|Chicken Parm. Sandwich
|$12.46
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$12.46
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.00
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50