Chicken tenders in Castle Rock

Castle Rock restaurants
Castle Rock restaurants that serve chicken tenders

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.75
crispy chicken tenders and a side, served with your choice of dippin' sauce. we will make it "buff" style by request. choose bbq, ranch, honey mustard, or buffalo.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
crispy chicken breast bites on fries with 2 sauces. choose from fat alley BBQ, honey mustard, ranch, blue cheese
More about BERG HAUS
Item pic

 

K&D's Kitchen

1254 Buffalo Ridge Road, Castle Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken Finger Basket$10.00
A half pound of hand sliced chicken strips, breaded to order and fried to perfection with your choice of house made sauce
More about K&D's Kitchen
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
Tribe at Riverwalk image

 

Tribe at Riverwalk

115 Wilcox Unit 120, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Tribe at Riverwalk
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$11.00
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

