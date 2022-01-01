Chicken tenders in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about BERG HAUS
CHICKEN WINGS
BERG HAUS
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.75
crispy chicken tenders and a side, served with your choice of dippin' sauce. we will make it "buff" style by request. choose bbq, ranch, honey mustard, or buffalo.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
crispy chicken breast bites on fries with 2 sauces. choose from fat alley BBQ, honey mustard, ranch, blue cheese
More about K&D's Kitchen
K&D's Kitchen
1254 Buffalo Ridge Road, Castle Pines
|chicken Finger Basket
|$10.00
A half pound of hand sliced chicken strips, breaded to order and fried to perfection with your choice of house made sauce
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.00