Chili in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve chili
CHICKEN WINGS
BERG HAUS
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Beef Chili
|$10.00
mountain style chili: thick chunks of seasoned ground beef and onions in a tomato base. topped with monterey jack cheese and sour cream with 2 flour torts
|Pork Green Chili
|$10.00
what style? there are many: we use tomatillos, green chilies and tomatoes then add slow roasted pork and top it with sour cream and cheese. served with flour tortilla
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
210 Third St., Castle Rock
|Green Chili Slice
|$5.00
Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella
|Green Chili
|$22.00
Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Pork Green Chili Soup
|$9.90
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$12.46
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
|Cup Green Chili
|$5.99
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock
|Chili-Chili Bang-Bang!
|$12.50
French fries, fresh cheese curds, spicy pork green chili