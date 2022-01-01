Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Castle Rock

Castle Rock restaurants
Castle Rock restaurants that serve chili

CHICKEN WINGS

BERG HAUS

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Chili$10.00
mountain style chili: thick chunks of seasoned ground beef and onions in a tomato base. topped with monterey jack cheese and sour cream with 2 flour torts
Pork Green Chili$10.00
what style? there are many: we use tomatillos, green chilies and tomatoes then add slow roasted pork and top it with sour cream and cheese. served with flour tortilla
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church

210 Third St., Castle Rock

Avg 4.6 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chili Slice$5.00
Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella
Green Chili$22.00
Homemade green chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Green Chili Soup$9.90
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$12.46
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Cup Green Chili$5.99
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili-Chili Bang-Bang!$12.50
French fries, fresh cheese curds, spicy pork green chili
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Rellenos Rolls$9.95
