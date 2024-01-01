Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Castle Rock

Go
Castle Rock restaurants
Toast

Castle Rock restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS

The Berg Haus in Castle Pines

7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines

Avg 3.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$10.95
More about The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
Item pic

 

Los Dos Potrillos - Castle Rock

6370 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$21.00
All fajitas are marinated in a specially prepared house sauce and are served with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas. Chicken & Steak fajitas topped w/ 5 jumbo shrimp.
More about Los Dos Potrillos - Castle Rock

Browse other tasty dishes in Castle Rock

Cookies

Reuben

Chili

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cake

Street Tacos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Castle Rock to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (26 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (617 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston