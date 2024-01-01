Fajitas in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve fajitas
More about The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
CHICKEN WINGS
The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
7280 Lagae Rd, Castle Pines
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$10.95
More about Los Dos Potrillos - Castle Rock
Los Dos Potrillos - Castle Rock
6370 Promenade Parkway, Castle Rock
|Fajitas
|$21.00
All fajitas are marinated in a specially prepared house sauce and are served with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice, & two tortillas. Chicken & Steak fajitas topped w/ 5 jumbo shrimp.