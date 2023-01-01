Italian subs in Castle Rock

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Castle Rock restaurants that serve italian subs

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church

210 Third St., Castle Rock

Avg 4.6 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sub$11.00
Salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato
More about Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Castle Rock

880 W Happy Canyon Rd, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.95
Served hot or cold on artisan bread with all natural pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, fresh mozzarella, romaine lettuce and sliced roma tomatoes, and drizzled in our own Italian dressing.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Castle Rock

