Nachos in Castle Rock

Castle Rock restaurants
Castle Rock restaurants that serve nachos

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen

3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$9.00
More about The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

 

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slaw and Order Nachos$14.00
House made kettle chips topped with elk jalapeno sausage, apple jalapeno slaw, sauerkraut and 4 cheese sauce
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
Item pic

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chicken nachos$15.95
grilled chicken, tortilla chips, cheese, green onions, fire-roasted jalapenos, diced tomatoes, diced onions, salsa, guac and sour cream
carnitas nachos$15.95
slow roasted carnitas, tortilla chips, cheese, green onions, fire-roasted jalapenos, diced tomatoes, diced onions, salsa, guac and sour cream
Short Rib Nachos$18.95
Beer braised short ribs, tortilla chips, cheese, green onions, fire-roasted jalapenos, diced tomatoes, diced onions, salsa, guac and sour cream
More about IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

