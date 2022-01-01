Nachos in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve nachos
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101, Castle Rock
|Nachos
|$9.00
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Nachos
|$10.50
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock
|Slaw and Order Nachos
|$14.00
House made kettle chips topped with elk jalapeno sausage, apple jalapeno slaw, sauerkraut and 4 cheese sauce
IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock
2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock
|chicken nachos
|$15.95
grilled chicken, tortilla chips, cheese, green onions, fire-roasted jalapenos, diced tomatoes, diced onions, salsa, guac and sour cream
|carnitas nachos
|$15.95
slow roasted carnitas, tortilla chips, cheese, green onions, fire-roasted jalapenos, diced tomatoes, diced onions, salsa, guac and sour cream
|Short Rib Nachos
|$18.95
Beer braised short ribs, tortilla chips, cheese, green onions, fire-roasted jalapenos, diced tomatoes, diced onions, salsa, guac and sour cream