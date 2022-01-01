Pies in Castle Rock
Castle Rock restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
212 Pizza Co.
848 N Ridge Road, Castle Rock
|Apple Pie Bar
|$6.00
A brown sugar crust with cinnamon apples and an oatmeal crumb topping.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
210 Third St., Castle Rock
|PB Cup Reese Pie
|$7.00
Gluten Free, whipped cream , sea salt caramel
Union An American Bistro
3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$7.00
|Whole Pie
|$35.00
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
230 Third Street, Castle Rock
|Pecan Pie
|$5.50
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock
|PB Pie
|$6.00