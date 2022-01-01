Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Castle Rock

Castle Rock restaurants
Castle Rock restaurants that serve pies

212 Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

212 Pizza Co.

848 N Ridge Road, Castle Rock

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie Bar$6.00
A brown sugar crust with cinnamon apples and an oatmeal crumb topping.
More about 212 Pizza Co.
Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church

210 Third St., Castle Rock

Avg 4.6 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PB Cup Reese Pie$7.00
Gluten Free, whipped cream , sea salt caramel
More about Scileppi's at The Old Stone Church
Union An American Bistro image

 

Union An American Bistro

3 Wilcox Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Cream Pie$7.00
Whole Pie$35.00
More about Union An American Bistro
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen

230 Third Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$5.50
More about The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

 

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PB Pie$6.00
More about Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co
Brit Stop Cafe image

 

Brit Stop Cafe

221 Perry Street, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak n Guinness Pie$15.00
Cumberland Pie$12.00
More about Brit Stop Cafe

